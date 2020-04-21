The British insurer remains bullish on its private pension business in China while keeping a close eye on the US and global inflation for its investment portfolio.
Tag : life insurance
The Hong Kong life insurer is set to further leverage the resources of local conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Group to expand its footprint across China and beyond.
We showcase Shiuan Ting van Vuuren, CIO for Sun Life International HuBS, and a member of AsianInvestor's Editorial Advisory Board. We uncover the various facets that define van Vuuren - a leader, mother, and her authentic self.
In partnership with Wellington Management
With Asia’s life insurers facing heightened sensitivity to interest rates, exacerbated by regulatory changes with the introduction of risk-based capital (RBC) regimes and the new IFRS 9 and 17 accounting standards, a considered approach to diversification across fixed income, equities, derivatives and alternative assets may offer a more efficient means to address the duration gap between assets and liabilities, say Max Davies, CFA, CAIA (Insurance Strategist) and Francisco Sebastian, …
The lack of efficient return and risk metrics is preventing life insurance companies from participating in long-term sustainable investments in blended finance.
The country's life insurers continue to mainly focus on fixed-income assets but could raise allocations to overseas private assets as a new capital regime is announced.
Eight years of AsianInvestor data on the region’s leading institutional investors reveals which asset owners are growing the fastest.
The region's insurers will need to navigate a combination of an influx of new capital rules and accountancy changes as they seek to invest their growing portfolios.
The insurer intends to source alpha by investing more in alternative assets, and is particularly looking buy up prime office properties in European cities as their prices fall further.
Insurers across the region will see premiums grow by €1.28 trillion, over half coming from China, said a new report by Allianz.
The island's bond ETF volumes have shot up over the past two years but they are likely to level off as new rules combine with less risk appetite among leading life insurers.
Life insurers in Korea are having to weigh how best to prepare for incoming new capital rules and accounting standards that could affect their asset portfolios.