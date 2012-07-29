Growing allocations to private credit are helping Asian insurers sustain product returns, but BOC Life warns that exit risks and the need for diversification remain underappreciated as inflows accelerate.
Tag : lgim
In times of market volatility, the allure of holding cash and waiting for the right opportunity to come along can be tempting for investors, but is it the right move now?
Australian Retirement Trust starts search for next CEO; MAS names next MD; Cbus appoints deputy CIO; LGIM opens Singapore office; Northern Trust names HK head of asset servicing; HSBC Life Singapore gets new CEO; and more.
Legal & General Investment Management is transferring management of its assets in Hong Kong to head office in London and waving goodbye to three senior Asia-based executives.
Legal & General IM has hired an Asia head of equity trading and is shifting investment responsibility to the region from the UK and US, in a move seen as a sign of serious commitment.
Japan’s Nikko Asset Management and UK-based Legal & General Investment Management are to cooperate on providing products to their respective clients, reflecting a rising trend.
The UK asset manager has poached Paul So from Enhanced Investment Products to build an index funds team in Hong Kong. EIP has replaced him with ETF veteran Fred Jheon.
Seven months after moving to Legal & General Investment Management, Richard Surrency has quit to join a UK-based alternatives manager.
Mercer’s Alan Flynn and Morgan Stanley’s Richard Surrency are joining Legal & General Investment Management to establish its presence in Asia.