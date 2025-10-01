BOC Life CFO says exit risks loom for Asian insurers rushing into private credit
Growing allocations to private credit are helping Asian insurers sustain product returns, but BOC Life warns that exit risks and the need for diversification remain underappreciated as inflows accelerate.
Private credit has become mainstream for Asian insurers, raising questions about cycle resilience and exit challenges, executives told AsianInvestor's 17th Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.