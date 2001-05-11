Growing allocations to private credit are helping Asian insurers sustain product returns, but BOC Life warns that exit risks and the need for diversification remain underappreciated as inflows accelerate.
Operating across multiple regulatory jurisdictions require robust valuation frameworks and stress testing for private credit investments, said the life insurer’s head of investment strategy.
The group will look for private debt opportunities in Asia but CIO Alvin Ying noted the maturity journey of the market could take a while.
Korea and Singapore have seen the strongest demand for the RQFII scheme outside Hong Kong and have been rewarded with extra quota, while other markets are kept waiting.
The nation's mutual fund industry recorded 29% growth in AUM to $449 billion at end-2012, but look deeper and you'll find a market increasingly dominated by bank-backed managers.
Bank of China aims to cover China's 32 provinces within three years and to build out in HK and Singapore, as it points to a trend for Chinese clients to use domestic, not foreign, firms.
The Bank of China is investing in international equity funds managed by Credit Agricole Asset Management and Fidelity.
Deutsche Bank has entered into an exclusive alliance with the Bank of China to jointly develop custody services in China.