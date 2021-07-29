One of Australia’s oldest superannuation funds is using artificial intelligence to interpret market signals, as traditional investment cycle approaches prove inadequate.
CPP Investments cuts Hong Kong jobs; Family office SAIL Advisors' CIO departs as operation winds down; NZ Super appoints new chair; Perpetual gets Asia distribution head; JPMAM names Japan ETF head; and more.
Ontario Teachers' makes changes in its APAC leadership team; Australian Retirement Trust deputy CIO leaves; Franklin Templeton taps Greater China sales role from BNP Paribas AM; Asian Development Bank appoints VP for East, SE Asia; JP Morgan AM Asia ETFs head departs; and more.
Indonesia's emergence as a leading player in IPOs, driven by its abundant battery metal reserves and promising green energy sector, is also prompting speculation on its shifting investor perception and economic potential.
AustralianSuper appoints London-based deputy CIO; KIC names new COO, CCO; GIC appoints new Asia PE head; JP Morgan AM names new APAC institutional head, China CEO; BlackRock APAC head of public policy retires; and more.
While investors in Asia and Europe are looking at applying AI to fill the gaps in ESG reporting, human oversight will always be necessary.
Issues around capital gains tax and settlement rules need to be addressed before Indian debt is included in global indices, say experts. Following this, India could attract additional inflows of up to $40 billion.
Despite an existing and sizeable allocation to China public equities, the second-largest pension fund in the US is looking to appoint specialist fund managers.
Ending an eight-year experiment with negative interest rates, the European Central Bank has increased its interest rate for the first time in 11 years and announced plans of further hikes.
FX strategist joins GIC from JP Morgan; BNP AM Singapore CEO Christian Bucaro to leave; QIC appoints transport partner; Abrdn names head of product strategy as its wholesales distribution director for Apac leaves for BlackRock; Hyundai- and Rockefeller-backed Sylban Group appoints vice-chair and Singapore-based MD; Franklin Templeton appoints Korea head; and more.
JP Morgan appoints Andrew Creber as Australia and New Zealand chief executive; State Street appoints country head for Japan; Aberdeen hires David Hanzl and Sean Lee for Asia distribution roles; Fidelity hires from Hesta for sustainable investing role; AMP hires from QSuper; Mercer appoints sustainable investment consultant; and more
Institutional investors are unfazed by the country's latest round of regulatory changes, saying they will focus on new sectors within it rather than reduce their overall exposure.