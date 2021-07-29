AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : jp morgan

Staff Reporters
Ontario Teachers' makes changes in its APAC leadership team; Australian Retirement Trust deputy CIO leaves; Franklin Templeton taps Greater China sales role from BNP Paribas AM; Asian Development Bank appoints VP for East, SE Asia; JP Morgan AM Asia ETFs head departs; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sept 22
Staff Reporters
AustralianSuper appoints London-based deputy CIO; KIC names new COO, CCO; GIC appoints new Asia PE head; JP Morgan AM names new APAC institutional head, China CEO; BlackRock APAC head of public policy retires; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 30
Staff Reporters
FX strategist joins GIC from JP Morgan; BNP AM Singapore CEO Christian Bucaro to leave; QIC appoints transport partner; Abrdn names head of product strategy as its wholesales distribution director for Apac leaves for BlackRock; Hyundai- and Rockefeller-backed Sylban Group appoints vice-chair and Singapore-based MD; Franklin Templeton appoints Korea head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, May 6
Staff Reporters
JP Morgan appoints Andrew Creber as Australia and New Zealand chief executive; State Street appoints country head for Japan; Aberdeen hires David Hanzl and Sean Lee for Asia distribution roles; Fidelity hires from Hesta for sustainable investing role; AMP hires from QSuper; Mercer appoints sustainable investment consultant; and more
Weekly roundup of people news, Aug 13