Biotech funding has improved this year but remains well below the post-pandemic boom. Still, picking winners in the sector requires deep knowledge and investor discipline.
The drive to expand alternatives capabilities is evident from recent deal-making activity within the asset management industry. For Janus Henderson Investors, the latest acquisition leaves the door open for more, the Asia CEO tells AsianInvestor.
In this inaugural edition of a monthly Q&A, we put Janus Henderson Investors’ chief executive for Asia in the hot seat of our Executive Exchange.
Janus Henderson names new Greater China equities chief; Malaysia military pension chairman, chief executive step down; AIA Australia appoints CFO; Savills IM appoints APAC ex-Japan head; WTW gets new Japan head; and more.
Prudential names Eastspring CEO; AustralianSuper names PE, international head; FWD Singapore appoints chief high net worth officer; Janus Henderson hires in Singapore, HK; GIC head of sustainability leaves; and more.
The 60/40 portfolio was designed to offer diversification, yet some asset owners are entertaining second thoughts about using this classic mix after its poor performance in 2022. HSBC Life and APG share their views.
Understanding the relationship between asset prices and inflation is more crucial than ever for investors, but using data from the last decade to calculate asset correlation may not be wise, said HSBC Life’s CIO.
Investors expecting the Federal Reserve to soon begin cutting rates appear overly optimistic, according to HSBC Life's chief investment officer.
After more than a decade of steady growth and returns, institutional investors now have to navigate a high interest rate environment and adapt to new market realities.
Mirae Asset hires former BlackRock executive for China role; Ex-HKMA chief joins Web3 institute; GPIF's former RE head joins CapitaLand; Janus Henderson hires sales management director; Aviva Investors hires for APAC client team; and more.
Rest Super appoints independent chair; AllianzGI hires Asia fixed income CIO; HKEX co-chief operating officer steps down; Janus Henderson names chief responsibility officer; and more.
Ending an eight-year experiment with negative interest rates, the European Central Bank has increased its interest rate for the first time in 11 years and announced plans of further hikes.