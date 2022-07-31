AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : janus henderson

AsianInvestor team
Janus Henderson names new Greater China equities chief; Malaysia military pension chairman, chief executive step down; AIA Australia appoints CFO; Savills IM appoints APAC ex-Japan head; WTW gets new Japan head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Feb 16
Staff Reporters
Prudential names Eastspring CEO; AustralianSuper names PE, international head; FWD Singapore appoints chief high net worth officer; Janus Henderson hires in Singapore, HK; GIC head of sustainability leaves; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sept 1
Staff Reporters
Mirae Asset hires former BlackRock executive for China role; Ex-HKMA chief joins Web3 institute; GPIF's former RE head joins CapitaLand; Janus Henderson hires sales management director; Aviva Investors hires for APAC client team; and more.
Roundup of people news, April 14