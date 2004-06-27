Hong Kong's sovereign wealth fund has deployed capital across 90 technology companies, creating significant co-investment leverage while pursuing a dual mandate of financial returns and ecosystem development that distinguishes it from regional peers.
Tag : it
A recent AsianInvestor Asset Owner Insights survey showed a majority of respondents most interested in increasing their allocations to the region’s equities, particularly in IT, healthcare and financial sectors.
Investors are confident in the state of the private capital industry, particularly in real estate and technology-related sectors. A recent report has pointed to Asia as the hottest jurisdiction for future opportunities.
In the first of a two-part series on cyber risk, consultants say fund houses and their clients are lagging when it comes to countering threats such as hacking.
We have identified the five most crucial challenges facing the asset management industry. Today we address the fourth issue: the extent to which technology will usurp humans.
Review/outlook series: Robeco's Asia chief investment officer, Arnout van Rijn, is positive on the energy and IT sectors, and China.
A new ''notice to leave'' policy will make it more costly to poach Citigroup staff.
Antam, an Indonesian mining company with a reputation for good corporate governance has just reported strong earnings.
The keynote speaker at the Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Summit talks about the importance of solid corporate governance.
Chandu Bhindi moves to CSFB in Sydney to become head of capital management.
Appointment represents importance of Asia-Pacific to the group.
The Delong case turns some common perceptions of the private sector in China upside down.