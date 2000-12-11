Biotech funding has improved this year but remains well below the post-pandemic boom. Still, picking winners in the sector requires deep knowledge and investor discipline.
Tag : ipos
The new rules have made the Hong Kong mainboard more attractive to Chinese ADRs who are under pressure to delist in the US, industry experts said.
Despite a dramatic slowdown in Hong Kong's public listings since the start of 2022, what are the prospects for a revival in the city’s share sales in the second half, especially if various economic and geopolitical pressures ease?
Institutional flows into Chinese equities have been rising since early last year despite high technology valuations, US restrictions and Beijing's growing scrutiny of internet firms.
There are any number of reasons why asset owners should be careful of rushing into the fast-proliferating range of technology company listings in China and Hong Kong.
A raft of family businesses are planning to list in the coming months in the Middle East, but they face competition for investor capital from state company IPOs and concerns about governance.
BNP Paribas Peregrine