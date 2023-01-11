A senior executive at the Singaporean insurer has said the sector’s rapid growth is leading to less rigorous analysis among some managers.
AsianInvestor has identified 15 exceptional executives from life insurance companies operating in the region. Today, we showcase senior executives from Income Insurance and Singlife from Singapore, and Taiwan's Cathay Life Insurance.
Singapore's fourth-largest insurer, Income Insurance, has deployed millions of dollars in private credit recently. There are plans to commit more even as the company faces acquisition by German giant Allianz.
The Singapore-based life insurer seeks managers who are able to outperform in distressed conditions, hoping the volatile market will help identify the standouts.
Investment industry executives say the furore over the German insurer's agreement to buy 51% of Income Insurance may actually accelerate the transaction.
The Singapore-based life insurer is bullish on private credit when interest rates look poised to fall.
The German insurer's move to buy a 51% stake raises questions for Singapore's Fullerton Fund Management, given the latter manages a large chunk of Income Insurance's assets.
Income Insurance CIO David Chua says it’s too soon to write off China and notes the importance of China and the rest of Asia’s emerging markets for its portfolio allocation.
There are increased requests for proposals in most Asia-Pacific markets in the first half of 2023 compared to the second half of last year, according to a recent report by Cerulli.
Geopolitical tension has created opportunities, revealing new investment targets, senior industry executives said at AsianInvestor’s Insurance Investment Briefing in Singapore.
The Singaporean insurer’s portfolio includes direct and indirect holdings across the Asia Pacific, North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa.