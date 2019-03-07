AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Staff Reporters
Equip and Catholic Super appoints Andrew Howard as CIO from Hostplus; Korea Police Pension Fund to name new CIO after year-long vacancy; Willis Towers Watson expands Asia investments team by a third; Capital Group appoints ESG director for Europe and Asia; Columbia Threadneedle opens Japan office; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Oct 8