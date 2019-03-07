Hostplus names co-deputy CIO; Azalea Investment Management CEO to retire; M&G Investments appoints new CFO; HKEX strengthens leadership team; and more.
Tag : hostplus
Abu Dhabi wealth fund ties up with Goldman Sachs for Asia-Pacific private credit; GPIF hires 16 managers to manage local mandates; Australian super funds team up to invest in housing; KWAP makes first batch of VC investments under new strategy; and more.
Hostplus, TelstraSuper, and Commonwealth Bank Group Super blocked more than 70% of climate-change-related shareholder proposals in 2022.
The Australian super funds become the latest to merge as government reforms targeting fees and performance continue to drive consolidations across the nation’s retirement landscape.
Several Australian superannuation funds have completed their mergers; lawmakers have filed a bill seeking to create a Philippine sovereign wealth fund; and more.
Active management of funds has proven useful at a time when Australian superannuation funds are expected to post negative returns.
GIC partners with Omers Infrastructure and Wren House to jointly acquire Direct ChassisLink; Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest, posted its first quarterly loss in two years; AustralianSuper delivered a -2.73% return for the fund’s balanced option for FY2022; and more.
Equip and Catholic Super appoints Andrew Howard as CIO from Hostplus; Korea Police Pension Fund to name new CIO after year-long vacancy; Willis Towers Watson expands Asia investments team by a third; Capital Group appoints ESG director for Europe and Asia; Columbia Threadneedle opens Japan office; and more.
The A$33 billion ($22 billion) superannuation fund continues to seek renewable assets, but mounting competition could introduce more volatility into Hostplus’s infrastructure portfolio.
The deputy chief investment officer of Hostplus discussed the superannuation fund's interest in hedge-fundesque investments, as well as raising allocations to infrastructure and property.
Hostplus teams up for PE; NPS pressured on governance; EPF, Kwap keen to make more overseas investments; GIC takes a liking to Brazil; FWD in talks with SCB over life insurance business acquisition, and more.
Superannuation funds such as Hostplus and First State Super can be considered trailblazers among their peers in the way they are investing in early-stage start-up companies.