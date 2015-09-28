Hong Kong’s largest government fund details its approaches to evaluating ESG practices of external asset managers as the city drives green and sustainable finance efforts.
The $509 billion government fund seeks to encourage investment managers’ expansion in Hong Kong to consolidate the city’s financial hub status.
Global bond investments continue to shine while Hong Kong equities rebound mildly; HKMA chief Eddie Yue cites geopolitical tensions, US election as key risks in the second half.
Hong Kong's $514 billion government reserve fund stresses the importance of consistent deployment in the private equity market for long-term gains, after it recorded a 5.2% investment return in 2023.
Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Exchange Fund and the new Hong Kong Investment Corporation will join forces with the Silk Road Fund to invest in Belt and Road Initiative projects focusing on energy transition and infrastructure.
The newly established $8 billion Hong Kong Investment Corporation picked an ex-HKMA Exchange Fund executive as its chief for a three-year term.
Hong Kong’s investment arm will give priority to investments in tech and advanced manufacturing after receiving over 100 investment proposals from venture capital funds and asset managers.
The de facto sovereign wealth fund of Hong Kong on Monday reported an investment loss of HK$202.4 billion ($25.8 billion), or 4.4%, for 2022 - the worst performance since 2008.
The worst global investment environment in 50 years has left the Exchange Fund with 'nowhere to hedge'. HKMA's chief executive said the fund plans to adopt a defensive position heading into 2023.
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) will soon unveil their initial study about transforming the city into a carbon trading hub that connects China with the rest of the world.
Chief executive Eddie Yue highlights the urgency of providing greener banking system, and explains how Hong Kong could help Chinese green bonds issuers.
The deputy CEO of Hong Kong’s banking regulator for the first time explains its stance on financial technology. But he voices concerns over potential disintermediation of financial services firms.