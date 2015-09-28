AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : hong kong monetary authority

Shusi He
Hong Kong's $514 billion government reserve fund stresses the importance of consistent deployment in the private equity market for long-term gains, after it recorded a 5.2% investment return in 2023.
HKMA Exchange Fund upbeat on China, Asia PE
Bernadette Tio
The deputy CEO of Hong Kong’s banking regulator for the first time explains its stance on financial technology. But he voices concerns over potential disintermediation of financial services firms.
HKMA defends stance on fintech