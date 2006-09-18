Investors are broadening clean energy commitments as digital growth, energy security, and yield pressures reshape allocations, with new allocator channels demanding both impact and financial returns.
Tag : green
Stakeholders across the global industry are failing in their responsibilities, says property investor Allianz Real Estate’s chief sustainability officer.
Portfolio performance will be an overriding objective, although environmental, social and governance issues will factor into decisions, said Carbon Graphite’s chief executive.
The appetite of institutional investors for green, social, and sustainable bonds that bring clear environmental and socio-economic benefits shows no sign of waning.
Singapore’s financial regulator and central bank is ramping up its drive to become a sustainable investment hub and has chosen the recipients of new mandates in this area.
In partnership with Schroders
The past year has seen something of a growth spurt for green bonds, with the market heading toward the $1 trillion milestone, according to data from the Climate Bonds Initiative and Bloomberg. It has also seen the emergence of social bonds, used for social investments with aims such as expanding access to healthcare and education. As well as significant government bond launches, there has been increased issuance from the corporate sector and from a wider range of businesses and indust…
The concept of incorporating environmental, social and governance principles into investment strategies is gradually gaining traction among Asia's larger institutions.
Gregory Heibel, a partner in the emerging companies group of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, explains how clean technology may be coming back in vogue in Asia.
If asset managers and owners in Asia are to incorporate climate risk into their investment modelling processes, they will need more regulatory certainty on the issue, say consultants.
Jadeite Capital, the new Asian long/short fund run by New York-based Greg Jones, receives some seed money.
50% of the exposure in SAR's new fund will be allocated to Asia in its search for environmental alpha.
Carl Icahn's former lawyer launches an Asia hedge fund playing the convergence story under a green banner.