The Japanese yen has depreciated sharply against the dollar, while Japanese equities hit record highs. Asset managers debate the currency’s path, BOJ’s policy action, and the outlook for Japanese stocks.
Ping An Insurance's investment chief expects two US rate cuts this year, allowing China to follow suit — coupled with more fiscal stimulus on property and domestic consumption.
The Chinese life insurance giant places more overseas assets into private equity compared to other asset classes, says its CIO.
The Government Pension Fund of Thailand and Canada’s Alberta Investment Management Corporation are rethinking hedging strategies for their US dollar assets amid high interest rates.
The ongoing trade dispute between two of the world’s largest nations is a significant force influencing market movements. State Street Global Advisors’ Kheng-Siang Ng believes a successful resolution could unleash pent-up demand.
Trading algorithms are already widely used for equities in Asia, but foreign exchange algos are now gaining some traction.
Russell Investments argues that unnecessary currency-transaction fees could cost investors as much as 2% of a portfolio's total value over a 40-year period.
Clearstream and Euroclear have signed agreements with the new Shanghai Clearing House, but fully efficient links to securities depositories in China are still some way off.
Record volumes in foreign exchange markets are creating investment opportunities that don't exist in other assets.
Senior currency strategist Michael Woolfolk believes China is becoming more flexible, while the yen is also poised to strengthen against the greenback.