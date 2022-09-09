AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : fidelity

AsianInvestor team
Amundi strengthens ESG focus with Asia investment head; Fidelity promotes wholesale veteran to Southeast Asia chief; Warburg Pincus-Lendlease platform names CEO; Goldman Sachs taps Fidelity executive for wealth role; and more.
Weekly round up of people news, Jan 10
Staff Writer
CPP Investments' Asia equities specialist departs; Ontario Teachers' shutters China equities team; JPMAM hires former Fidelity research expert; Temasek vice chair tapped for Milken Institute; Allianz GI hires from Goldman Sachs AM; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, April 28
Staff Reporters
CareSuper chair elected ASCI deputy president; DWS names real estate head for Australia; Fidelity hires former Credit Suisse AM's Asia fixed income head; FTLife appoints insurance veteran as chief capital officer; Schroders bulks up Asia fixed income team; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 25
Staff Reporters
TCorp names head of real assets and private markets; Aviva Investors appoints APAC head from Franklin Templeton; Fidelity International appoints Southeast Asia and Singapore head; La Salle hires head of RMB strategy from PGIM; GAM hires Japan equity analyst; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 4
Staff Reporters
UniSuper hires ESG Manager from ASCI; Reinsurance arm of Korea's LK Insurance to open Singapore office; Hong Kong's eMPF Platform Company appoints CEO; BNP Paribas AM appoints Mike Nikou as Asia Pacific CEO; Fidelity announces two senior hires for its sustainable investing team; HSBC AM names alternatives heads; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sep 9