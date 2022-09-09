Foreign investors adhering to international ESG standards must navigate a complex landscape in China, where implementation of such practices requires patience and sustained engagement with local corporations.
Amundi strengthens ESG focus with Asia investment head; Fidelity promotes wholesale veteran to Southeast Asia chief; Warburg Pincus-Lendlease platform names CEO; Goldman Sachs taps Fidelity executive for wealth role; and more.
Key leadership changes at investment managers in Asia include Lawrence Hanson’s switch to Robeco from Fidelity, and Simon England-Brammer’s exit from Nuveen.
Asian asset owners are becoming more selective in private credit strategies for safe illiquid premiums with lender-friendly terms.
Future Fund deputy CIO steps down; Blackstone real estate specialist departs; NZ Super CEO to leave; ART appoints risk heads; MLC Life gets CIO from parent; Fidelity names HK chief; and more.
CPP Investments' Asia equities specialist departs; Ontario Teachers' shutters China equities team; JPMAM hires former Fidelity research expert; Temasek vice chair tapped for Milken Institute; Allianz GI hires from Goldman Sachs AM; and more.
AsianInvestor presents the explanation for selecting the winners in these market categories.
As ESG considerations continue to be integrated more deeply into investment decisions, two insurance CIOs weigh in on whether investors have to tradeoff some returns to achieve sustainability.
Global asset managers have tried to step up their presence in China for years. Those efforts gathered speed recently after Manulife and Fidelity won regulatory approval to operate wholly-owned onshore businesses.
CareSuper chair elected ASCI deputy president; DWS names real estate head for Australia; Fidelity hires former Credit Suisse AM's Asia fixed income head; FTLife appoints insurance veteran as chief capital officer; Schroders bulks up Asia fixed income team; and more.
TCorp names head of real assets and private markets; Aviva Investors appoints APAC head from Franklin Templeton; Fidelity International appoints Southeast Asia and Singapore head; La Salle hires head of RMB strategy from PGIM; GAM hires Japan equity analyst; and more.
UniSuper hires ESG Manager from ASCI; Reinsurance arm of Korea's LK Insurance to open Singapore office; Hong Kong's eMPF Platform Company appoints CEO; BNP Paribas AM appoints Mike Nikou as Asia Pacific CEO; Fidelity announces two senior hires for its sustainable investing team; HSBC AM names alternatives heads; and more.