Demand is rising for solutions focused on Asia, according to industry executives.
Ninety One hires Greater China advisor head from BlackRock; NPS hires Americas infra manager; PGIM hires for APAC alts business; Federated Hermes expands APAC family office team; abrdn names new Malaysia head; and more.
Munich Re makes APAC leadership changes; Vanguard Super's former head takes new role; Malaysia's PNB rehires chief executive; T. Rowe Price names APAC COO; HKEX appoints chief compliance officer; and more.
Rest Super appoints independent chair; AllianzGI hires Asia fixed income CIO; HKEX co-chief operating officer steps down; Janus Henderson names chief responsibility officer; and more.
An integral part of ESG integration is active ownership. But how frequently and thoroughly are asset owners engaging with their portfolio companies?
Green bonds have become increasingly popular, but investors and borrowers should create a broader borrower carbon emission standard to combat climate change.
To successfully manage downside risk, dynamic and flexible allocation allows investors to handle market shifts with greater flexibility and security. You will need to be aware of the tools available to you to preserve capital and to take risk when the chances arise.