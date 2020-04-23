AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : federated hermes

AsianInvestor team
Ninety One hires Greater China advisor head from BlackRock; NPS hires Americas infra manager; PGIM hires for APAC alts business; Federated Hermes expands APAC family office team; abrdn names new Malaysia head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 28
Federated Hermes
To successfully manage downside risk, dynamic and flexible allocation allows investors to handle market shifts with greater flexibility and security. You will need to be aware of the tools available to you to preserve capital and to take risk when the chances arise.
Flexible credit: the upside of downside protection