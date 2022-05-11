AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Stanley Le
The Federal Reserve’s decision to pause interest rate cuts has sparked debate among economists and investors about the future of US monetary policy. What do leading asset managers predict for the Fed’s next moves, and how could a slower easing cycle impact global markets?
Stanley Le
Donald Trump's return to the White House this week has rattled financial markets, with executive orders on climate, tariffs, and immigration sparking fresh inflation concerns. As some analysts bet on potential Federal Reserve rate hikes, leading asset managers share their predictions.
Hans Poulsen
Fixed income is widely expected to bounce back as an asset class in 2023, even though the pace and magnitude of Fed rate hikes are expected to slow. AsianInvestor asked asset managers where asset owners could find good investment opportunities.
