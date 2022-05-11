The Federal Reserve’s decision to pause interest rate cuts has sparked debate among economists and investors about the future of US monetary policy. What do leading asset managers predict for the Fed’s next moves, and how could a slower easing cycle impact global markets?
Donald Trump's return to the White House this week has rattled financial markets, with executive orders on climate, tariffs, and immigration sparking fresh inflation concerns. As some analysts bet on potential Federal Reserve rate hikes, leading asset managers share their predictions.
Asset managers share their expectations for the number and size of US interest rate cuts following the Federal Reserve chair's widely reported speech at Jackson Hole.
A record $6.22 trillion is parked in US money market funds, mostly from institutional investors. As the Fed starts rate cuts, fund managers predict where the cash will flow.
With rate cuts in sight for the second half, asset managers outline top fixed income strategies to navigate the shifting policy landscape.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in five years, while the US Federal Reserve has held steady. Fund managers are now analysing the potential impact of this ECB rate cut on European investments and beyond.
While Asian markets are influenced by the prolonged wait for interest rate cuts in the US, the central banks in the region are seen to have very different objectives in the coming six months.
This week saw two alleged Japanese government interventions to support the yen against the US dollar. AsianInvestor asked market specialists at what levels the Japanese currency could stabilise.
As the Fed leaves room for one more hike later this year, AsianInvestor asks how this might influence investor sentiment about Asia's capital flows and economic prospects.
Although further obstacles have been added in the first quarter to an already bleak market situation, AsianInvestor hears expectations for opportunities for the remainder of the year among asset managers.
Fixed income is widely expected to bounce back as an asset class in 2023, even though the pace and magnitude of Fed rate hikes are expected to slow. AsianInvestor asked asset managers where asset owners could find good investment opportunities.
Concerns remain on whether interest rate hikes by the Fed will be able to slow economic activity and tame inflation — or push the US economy into recession, triggering major uncertainties for Asian capital markets.