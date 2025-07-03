Market Views: What does the Fed’s rate pause mean for Asia’s markets?
The Fed’s hold on rate cuts signals caution on inflation, but its impact on Asia remains layered—shaping currency movements, policy decisions and investor sentiment throughout the region.
Despite US President Donald Trump's calls to slash borrowing costs, the Federal Reserve has held steady on its benchmark interest rate at 4.25%-4.5% for a fourth consecutive meeting—signalling caution as inflationary pressures resurface on the back of tariffs and economic uncertainty.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.