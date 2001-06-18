A leading India based single family office shares a fresh perspective on hedge fund investing, and how these traditionally high-risk vehicles can actually reduce portfolio risk through market-neutral strategies and careful geographic diversification, prioritising capital preservation over aggressive growth.
High net worth individuals and family offices often worry about how long term alternative funds can be and when they can get their money back. Investment vehicles offering liquidity are becoming popular.
While family offices are increasingly drawn to co-investment opportunities, experts warn that without proper due diligence and dedicated resources, the risks can outweigh the benefits.
Under the Wealth Connect scheme launched on Friday, both mainland and Hong Kong markets are expecting higher capital flow between the two regions.
A new PwC report reveals that Chinese family businesses are setting up an increasing number of family offices in the region as they seek to raise investment returns.
Family offices are increasingly doing club investments so as not to miss out on deals due to a lack of capacity, but joining forces with their peers can be tricky.
More rich families and family offices in Asia are doing club deals and co-investments, but these come with their own perils. Our family office forum hears some key tips.
Women's involvement in family office affairs is largely felt in the area of philanthropy, speakers tell AsianInvestor's forum in Singapore, with the investment side of the business still dominated by men.
High-net-worth investors continue to shun alternative investments, as private banks increasingly favour in-house product, according to research by Scorpio Partnership.
Eliza Lau, CIO for SAIL, the fund of hedge fund business launched by Robert Miller''s Search Group, discusses strategy.
