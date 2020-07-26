Hong Kong’s largest government fund details its approaches to evaluating ESG practices of external asset managers as the city drives green and sustainable finance efforts.
Global bond investments continue to shine while Hong Kong equities rebound mildly; HKMA chief Eddie Yue cites geopolitical tensions, US election as key risks in the second half.
Exposure to renminbi assets is less than 15% for the fund dedicated to defending Hong Kong’s dollar peg. However, a fund executive cautions against missing out on a China rebound.
Hong Kong's $514 billion government reserve fund stresses the importance of consistent deployment in the private equity market for long-term gains, after it recorded a 5.2% investment return in 2023.
One of Hong Kong’s largest asset owners might be exploring private equity and infrastructure investments post-Covid, but the fund management industry says the Exchange Fund could be doing more on the ESG front.
The de facto sovereign wealth fund of Hong Kong on Monday reported an investment loss of HK$202.4 billion ($25.8 billion), or 4.4%, for 2022 - the worst performance since 2008.
Hong Kong's de facto central bank engages different external asset managers to help manage various asset classes from time to time. Here’s a look at how it selects external investment managers for its Exchange Fund.
The worst global investment environment in 50 years has left the Exchange Fund with 'nowhere to hedge'. HKMA's chief executive said the fund plans to adopt a defensive position heading into 2023.
A slowing economy, higher interest costs, and a poorly performing de facto sovereign wealth fund all cloud Hong Kong's outlook in the second half of 2022.
India’s Life Insurance Corp initial offering was oversubscribed 2.95 times, with participation from Norges Bank Investment Management, GIC, ADIA, and domestic funds; the Saudi Public Investment Fund will allow investments in Israeli companies for the first time with a $2 billion commitment in private-equity firm Affinity Partners; Hong Kong's Exchange Fund posts $7 billion quarterly loss; and more
The de facto central bank plans to increase the liquidity level in its portfolio. Experts say this could mean cutting its alternative asset exposure while raising its allocation to bonds.
As the Hong Kong Monetary Authority rotates senior staff roles, its $541 billion Exchange Fund has rebounded strongly from a first-quarter investment loss.