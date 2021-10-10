Staff Reporters Nov 2, 2021

Evergrande not the first debt debacle in China, but its $305 billion debt, if unpaid, will have a ripple effect on the economy; ESG-friendly crypto products becoming hot commodities for institutional investors; GIC sees no systemic risk in Evergrande crisis, but Soros Fund presses pause on China; Which assets will perform under stagflation?; Family offices taking ESG into their own hands as regulators play catch up; and more.