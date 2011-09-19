The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in five years, while the US Federal Reserve has held steady. Fund managers are now analysing the potential impact of this ECB rate cut on European investments and beyond.
Tag : ecb
Thijs Knaap, chief economist for Dutch pension fund APG, discusses how pension funds can protect themselves from the effects of high inflation.
Nine experts share their takes on how institutional investors can best respond to what seems to be a spiralling bond market rout.
SFC recovers $191m for investors; Singapore retail market opens up; Algo trading put under the microscope; Saudi restricts foreign buying to 10%; and hedge funds urged to upgrade cyber security.
Stimulus policies and expected quantitative easing from the European Central Bank are likely to boost growth in emerging markets and feed the search for yield in Asia, argue investors.
Fund managers see September’s ECB bond-buying pledge as a potential turning point, but concede that eurozone equities are still a tough sell to Asian investors.
Deteriorating economic conditions will force a resolution to the eurozone crisis, but US growth will slow next year, it argues.
Last week's move by the ECB was encouraging, says Skandia Investment Group's head of asset allocation. The firm may seek a Singapore presence and retail licence.