The recent scandal involving Adani Group and Canadian pension fund CPDQ exposes flagging standards as investors rush for private markets across emerging markets in Asia.
The Adani allegations have placed the importance of effective due diligence in the spotlight. AsianInvestor asked asset managers and analysts about common red flags investors can look for to avoid getting caught in such issues.
Limited partners have cut back on private equity investments as they focus on monitoring their portfolios. And they are taking a more careful and rigorous approach to fund managers.
Private equity investors are stepping up their due diligence of fund managers’ operations and governance amid growing worries about their lack of transparency.
Private banks were already scrambling to review client lists after the Panama Papers leak – and now comes BSI Bank's shutdown in Singapore. A raft of new regulations has been tipped.
John Cappetta, a senior fund gatekeeper at Julius Baer, is refreshingly open about asset managers' sales strategies, client behaviour and discretionary portfolio management.
There is growing harmonisation between hedge-fund managers and investors over transparency and liquidity terms, according to Credit Suisse.