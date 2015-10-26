Asset owners across APAC are turning to data-driven, machine-led investment strategies to strip behavioural biases from their portfolios and uncover untapped sources of diversification.
Tag : discretionary
Joffrey Desrousseaux, head of investment solutions at DBS Private Bank in Hong Kong, explains the private bank's fund selection approach and latest investor preferences.
The private bank's investment solutions team absorbed that of its recent acquisition, but it faces big obstacles to turn that into higher profits, say experts.
Grizelda Lee has been promoted as the new head of discretionary portfolio management, replacing Pascal Meilland, who has left the company.
Firms with less than $10 billion in Asia-Pacific AUM will need a strong discretionary business to run a profitable operation, say experts. Use of technology will also play a big part.
Take-up of discretionary portfolio management is in the low single digits among Deutsche Bank's wealthy Asian clients, who should take more risk, says the firm's Asia CIO.
Hou Wey Fook, head of managed investment solutions at the private bank, outlines how his team incorporates active and passive funds in client portfolios, and its use of consultants.
Hence the Swiss bank is focusing on onshore partnerships and discretionary portfolio management, says Jean-Louis Nakamura, Asia-Pacific chief investment officer.
John Cappetta, a senior fund gatekeeper at Julius Baer, is refreshingly open about asset managers' sales strategies, client behaviour and discretionary portfolio management.
Citi Private Bank is finding it hard to hire suitable talent for its discretionary portfolio management business – and it is not alone on that front.
Wealth managers discuss the perceived conflicts of interest that can arise when using in-house capabilities versus external fund houses for discretionary portfolio management.
The disciplinary action for Wong Sze-Yiu came as a result of failures in relation to managing a client’s discretionary account.