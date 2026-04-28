Institutional investors adopt systematic equities to outsmart volatile markets
Asset owners across APAC are turning to data-driven, machine-led investment strategies to strip behavioural biases from their portfolios and uncover untapped sources of diversification.
Institutional investors are moving to eliminate human biases from their investment process to secure uncorrelated returns, as they face rising market volatility, concentrated mega-cap stocks, and an unpredictable macroeconomic landscape.
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