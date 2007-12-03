Asset owners across APAC are turning to data-driven, machine-led investment strategies to strip behavioural biases from their portfolios and uncover untapped sources of diversification.
Tag : systematic
Asia-focused hedge funds – especially India and Japan strategies – continued their heavy slide last month, while emerging-market and global mandates made slight gains.
The US firm, set up last year by BlackRock alumni, is readying a multi-asset-class long/short systematic strategy, has added a funds veteran and is looking to build a business in Asia, say sources.
50% of the exposure in SAR's new fund will be allocated to Asia in its search for environmental alpha.