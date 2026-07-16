Industry Insiders: Why systematic equities belong at the core of institutional allocations
While index funds offer cheap exposure, they carry hidden structural risks. Scott Conlon explores how a data-driven "glass box" approach can give investors the repeatable returns they actually need.
Something has shifted in the conversations I am having with institutional investors across Asia Pacific. A year or two ago, discussions about global equity allocations were largely about whether to be in the market and, if so, how much. Increasingly, the question is about how — specifically, how to access equities in a way that is genuinely diversified, disciplined in its process and efficient in what it costs to deliver active returns.
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