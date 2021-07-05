AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : asia pacific

In partnership with State Street Corporation
Whatever our individual perspectives of ESG may be, we can all agree that it is a complex subject. In a new report published by State Street Corporation, Rick Lacaille, global head of ESG, examines the current ESG universe and provides a framework for thinking about what comes next.
Examining the future of ESG
Staff Reporters
The chair of China Life Insurance is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline and law"; Korea's National Pension Service was found to have been passive with efforts to mitigate climate change; Singapore's NTUC Income plans to spin off insurance business to new company; Temasek leads $300 million funding round alongside Qatar's SWF for Carsome Group; and more.
Weekly investor roundup: China Life Insurance's chair under investigation; Korea's NPS accused of being passive with climate crisis