With living and data centres drawing capital while China logistics and parts of industrial lagging, investors must be selective amid tighter pricing and development risks.
In partnership with State Street Corporation
Whatever our individual perspectives of ESG may be, we can all agree that it is a complex subject. In a new report published by State Street Corporation, Rick Lacaille, global head of ESG, examines the current ESG universe and provides a framework for thinking about what comes next.
Asia Pacific real estate is on path to attract inflows for the rest of 2022, after a disappointing H1 that saw rebound gains erased amid Omicron lockdowns.
IHS Markit research points to better dividends but a lower payout ratio.
The chair of China Life Insurance is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline and law"; Korea's National Pension Service was found to have been passive with efforts to mitigate climate change; Singapore's NTUC Income plans to spin off insurance business to new company; Temasek leads $300 million funding round alongside Qatar's SWF for Carsome Group; and more.
North American family offices are drawn to Asia, while firms already in the region are also looking to increase investments, according to a new report.
Consistent returns is a must for Asian asset owners when it comes to selecting external managers, according to an AOI report. Information delivery also ranks high on the list.
Regional transactions are bouncing back to pre-Covid levels, but experts caution that each geography requires a different investment strategy.
Residential, logistics and data centres are expected to see sustained interest, while office, hospitality and retail sectors could see a recovery in the next 2-3 years.
Investor focus is mounting after the creation of a JV between Warburg Pincus and Wensheng Asset Management. But investors need to weigh ESG factors, argue other managers.
Property is hot in Australia and the country's second-largest super fund has 75% of its real estate portfolio tied up locally. Is now the right time to enter Asia?
The country's retirement funds, and especially CPPIB, are showing keen interest in the sector as they intensify their search for returns outside of North America.