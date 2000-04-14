Faced with a legal obligation to disclose portfolio carbon emissions, Australasian state funds and Asian institutions voice doubts over data accuracy yet underscore the importance of Scope 3 reporting.
Tag : disclosure
China has its own green taxonomies. So Ping An has devised a framework that finally compares apples with apples.
As the city closes in on mandatory reporting of ESG, smaller fund managers and asset owners will need to find ways to cover a whole new world of reporting and transparency.
Stock Connect expanded; Iosco, IMF flag shadow banking concerns; MAS readies Fair rules; Australia eyes disclosure regime changes; Pimco faces probe; and Singapore readies for Fatca.
An official from America''s SEC is visiting the region to offer assistance with improving investor education.
What are the long-term implications for the asset management industry as a whole?
Hedge funds over $1 billion may be subjected to more disclosures, but some say itÆs not enough.