The development institution wants to draw private capital for green energy investment through equity platforms and mezzanine financing.
Tag : development
Some market participants are unhappy about certain changes, including that there will be a cap on the amount that real estate investment trusts can invest in development projects.
Bruce Schulberg joins law firm from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.
Tracy Sawyer joins White & Case.
As clearing and settlement become centralized in Europe and the US, Asia is faced with growing pressure to better integrate its securities settlement agencies.
New World Development''s subsidiaries are no longer dependent upon the parent group for cash.
Paul Walker, Sultan Rehman and Wilson Wu join top internet advertising network.