Natalie Lau
London-listed financial services group shows commitment to Hong Kong market with two key appointments.
Morgan Stanley Dean Witter has expanded its research capabilities through region-wide hires.
Rob Kissel heads Merrill Lynch''s distressed corporate products group for Asia Pacific (excluding Japan).
Mark Greenwood takes up CEO role at Brooker Group in Thailand.
HSBC appoints Charles de Croisset as executive and John Kemp-Welch as non-executive director.
Gavin Williamson spearheads Salomon Smith Barney''s drive into electronic trading.
Six key appointments in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand.
Salomon Smith Barney has appointed Huan Guo Cang as vice chairman in Asia to develop China business.
Former journalist Sheel Kohli takes up regional corporate communication role at ING Barings.
Paul Walker, Sultan Rehman and Wilson Wu join top internet advertising network.