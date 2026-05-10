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British International Investment launches $1.5 bn Asia climate push

Peter Brieger
The development institution wants to draw private capital for green energy investment through equity platforms and mezzanine financing.
British International Investment launches $1.5 bn Asia climate push

British International Investment (BII) is sharpening its focus on market-level impact with a new $1.49 billion (£1.1 billion) climate investment initiative to back emissions reductions in India and coal-powered economies across Southeast Asia.

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