British International Investment launches $1.5 bn Asia climate push
The development institution wants to draw private capital for green energy investment through equity platforms and mezzanine financing.
British International Investment (BII) is sharpening its focus on market-level impact with a new $1.49 billion (£1.1 billion) climate investment initiative to back emissions reductions in India and coal-powered economies across Southeast Asia.
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