The Hong Kong-headquartered life insurer is set to benefit from real-time data for its investment management through an integrated platform under the partnership with BlackRock and BNY.
A slew of private market indices from MSCI is the latest addition to a booming yet non-transparent market that remains challenging for asset prices and valuations.
While artificial intelligence has whipped up a stock market frenzy, its adoption in managing complex private asset portfolios is still nascent. But the potential is huge.
The world’s third-largest pension fund awarded the expanded fixed income mandate to BNY Mellon to include services that unravel complex data and improve efficiencies.
The capability to deliver efficient and real-time data through digital tools has become a key differential for asset managers in the private market.
Fund managers need to organise and interrogate data in a consistent manner if they are to spot alpha and satisfy institutional client and regulator needs, say industry experts.
European and US fund managers are being forced into data management by a rising tide of regulations while those in Asia are taking a more proactive approach, the author of a new data analysis report claims.
The fast growing size and diversity of asset flows into and out of Asia are having a big impact on how investment data is managed in the region, says Arun Sarwal, CEO of DST Global Solutions.
The Singaporean firm is implementing Eagle Investment Systems' data management software as part of a wider technology overhaul, with a view to large-scale expansion.
The first phase of Nomura Asset ManagementÆs upgrade includes automating, cleansing and centralising global equity data in a common format.