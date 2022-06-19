Global asset owners and managers are increasingly adopting offshore Renminbi for strategic hedging, with Hong Kong cementing its position as the crucial trading hub driving liquidity and currency stability.
Tag : currency
Emerging market currencies are displaying resilience and optimism as 2023 winds down. With a potential weakening US dollar on the horizon, many financial experts believe the stage is set for a promising 2024 for these currencies, especially in Asia.
In the wake of the SVB collapse, the cryptocurrency industry is not looking very bright — and fundamental bottlenecks, including real-world integration, need to be addressed.
Last year belonged to the US dollar, which gained strength as almost every other global asset class fell. Which currency is likely to outperform in 2023? AsianInvestor asks market specialists to name their picks.
With unstable markets and a relatively low yen, the Japanese corporate pension fund faces plenty of challenges — but a multi-pronged investment strategy for next year is taking form.
The short leadership of prime minister Liz Truss came with tumultuous financial markets in UK. AsianInvestor asks how investors in the region should consider the British market under Rishi Sunak’s new administration.
The corporate pension fund has seen a relatively good performance in 2022 so far. But the future holds a lot of challenges, its investment director tells AsianInvestor.
Family offices taking first ESG step should consider their biggest passion: JLin LLC MD; Market Views: What are the implications of a weakening Chinese yuan?; Asian family offices expand into alternatives; Market Views: How are investors adjusting to a bond bear market?; Exclusive: AXA Hong Kong CIO joins New World Development’s FTLife
The British currency has depreciated against many currencies recently, and AsianInvestor asks what this means for investor sentiment in Asia.
Japan’s depreciating yen made the reopening of the country’s borders inevitable. While the move will allow dealmaking to be smoother, new overseas investments will be a costly affair for Japanese asset owners.
AsianInvestor’s recent coverage of crypto investing has focused on investors' own concerns about the potential risks. Regulators and rating agencies have also been expressing their opinions on how rule-making should proceed.
It seems likely that investors will continue to face loss and uncertainty in the crypto markets. Meanwhile, allegations of fraud and mis-selling are adding to the negative sentiment.