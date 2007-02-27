AsianInvesterAsianInvester

AsianInvestor team
Former AXA HK CIO joins Chubb Life; AIA hires new fund selection chief; Prime Super hires investment lead; US family office hires CIO for Australia operations; State Street appoints SG, Southeast Asia head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 15
Staff Reporters
OMERS names new APAC chief; Cbus gets interim chief executive; AllianceBernstein global co-head of equity trading takes on new role; JLL names Taiwan MD; Whampoa Group adds digital investment co-heads; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, March 31
Staff Reporters
CareSuper hires equities chief; Prudential gets former AIA executive for Macau; Value Partners names co-CIO for fixed income; Eastspring's fixed income team expands; abrdn hires wholesale distribution head for Hong Kong; and more.
Roundup of people news, Feb 3
Staff Reporters
Philippines' Social Security System gets new CEO; FWD taps risk chief from Axa; KIC makes changes to investment teams; Eastspring hires UOB veteran; Temasek, Future Fund execs join GPCA board; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Jan 13
Staff Reporters
Rest Super restructures equity team with two senior hires; Aware Real Estate brings in new head of finance and operations; Capital Group names regional head of fixed income business development; Vontobel taps new head of sustainable equities business from Lombard Odier; Amundi appoints senior roles for multi asset and ESG; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 11
Staff Reporters
NGS Super strengthens investment team; China's PICC promotes Zhang Jinhai to vice president; AustralianSuper relocates PE head to New York; State Street appoints new Korea head; Allspring opens Tokyo office with new hire; T. Rowe Price bolsters Asia institutional business with new hire; Ageas hires Christian Choi as regional director; China VC fund leader becomes HSBC board member; Malaysia's Mavcap hires new CIO; Colliers Apac IT director; Singapore's HG Exchange appoints chairman.
Weekly roundup of people news, Aug 19
Staff Reporters
Aviva Investors appoints new head for sustainable outcomes; Manulife IM former Asia CRO joins Value Partners; Blackstone Credit hires new head of Asia Pacific origination; MUFG appoints new regional executive for Asia Pacific; Capital Group hires Southeast Asia intermediaries MD; HSBC AM appoints head of Asia multi-asset; PineBridge announces two departures; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 2