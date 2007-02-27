Asia's real estate sector continues to demonstrate resilience against the fog of uncertainty, as investors increasingly pivot toward the living sector across Japan, South Korea, and other key markets.
Tag : colliers
Former AXA HK CIO joins Chubb Life; AIA hires new fund selection chief; Prime Super hires investment lead; US family office hires CIO for Australia operations; State Street appoints SG, Southeast Asia head; and more.
OMERS names new APAC chief; Cbus gets interim chief executive; AllianceBernstein global co-head of equity trading takes on new role; JLL names Taiwan MD; Whampoa Group adds digital investment co-heads; and more.
CareSuper hires equities chief; Prudential gets former AIA executive for Macau; Value Partners names co-CIO for fixed income; Eastspring's fixed income team expands; abrdn hires wholesale distribution head for Hong Kong; and more.
Philippines' Social Security System gets new CEO; FWD taps risk chief from Axa; KIC makes changes to investment teams; Eastspring hires UOB veteran; Temasek, Future Fund execs join GPCA board; and more.
With private real estate outperforming most sectors globally in 2022, AsianInvestor examines the opportunities, risks and trends that could define real estate investments in APAC in 2023.
Rest Super restructures equity team with two senior hires; Aware Real Estate brings in new head of finance and operations; Capital Group names regional head of fixed income business development; Vontobel taps new head of sustainable equities business from Lombard Odier; Amundi appoints senior roles for multi asset and ESG; and more.
NGS Super strengthens investment team; China's PICC promotes Zhang Jinhai to vice president; AustralianSuper relocates PE head to New York; State Street appoints new Korea head; Allspring opens Tokyo office with new hire; T. Rowe Price bolsters Asia institutional business with new hire; Ageas hires Christian Choi as regional director; China VC fund leader becomes HSBC board member; Malaysia's Mavcap hires new CIO; Colliers Apac IT director; Singapore's HG Exchange appoints chairman.
Aviva Investors appoints new head for sustainable outcomes; Manulife IM former Asia CRO joins Value Partners; Blackstone Credit hires new head of Asia Pacific origination; MUFG appoints new regional executive for Asia Pacific; Capital Group hires Southeast Asia intermediaries MD; HSBC AM appoints head of Asia multi-asset; PineBridge announces two departures; and more.
Z-Ben research head moves on; New CEO for BNPP Cardif; LaSalle IM's co-CEO retires; First investment post for M&G in Asia; China Alpha FM bags CEO; Colliers hires HK MD
A landmark property derivative trade between ABN AMRO and Sun Hung Kai could open the door on a market worth billions of dollars.