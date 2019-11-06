There will be no newsletters during the Lunar New Year holidays of February 17, 18 and 19. We wish our readers a fantastic Year of the Horse.
Tag : cny
The daily newsletter is taking a break and will be back on January 26. We wish our readers a happy and prosperous Lunar New Year.
After a turbulent Year of the Tiger, pension funds are poised to face a multitude of open-ended risks. The trade-off between risk and reward will be finely balanced.
As central banks around the world hold record levels of reserves in Chinese renminbi, experts are split on whether the currency will be a rival to the US dollar.
With asset managers' profit margins increasingly under pressure as fees fall and costs and client expectations rise, more industry consolidation is surely coming. But how quickly?
Risk appetite and asset valuations are at record levels in anticipation of a strong global recovery from the pandemic. Is the outlook justified for this lunar year?
For AsianInvestor's latest Year of the Ox outlook, we ask whether Hong Kong or Shanghai bourses could replace Nasdaq as the biggest site of equity fundraising in 2021.
Goodbye rat, hello ox! AsianInvestor is taking a break for the Chinese New Year holiday. Normal service resumes on Tuesday, February 16.
AsianInvestor concludes revisiting last year's predictions by judging whether our views on Hong Kong's enduring financial strength and assessment of a Brexit deal were correct.
AsianInvestor looks back on our market predictions at the beginning of Year of the Rat, assessing our views on the spread of AI among asset owners and the danger of inflation.
AsianInvestor looks back at our predictions for the Year of the Rat, including whether China's pensions would be able to invest offshore, and if a bond market shock was likely.
Foreign investors face limitations on hedging and lending against their renminbi holdings at a time when their renminbi holdings are growing and the Chinese currency has depreciated.