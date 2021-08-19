PensionDanmark aims to build on direct allocations in the region, which include wind and solar projects in India, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan. It also invests via Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.
Transition credits, a new type of carbon credit that provides financial rewards for retiring carbon-intensive assets, could gain traction if enough buyers can be found.
The Chinese life insurance company believes that local expertise is important in identifying long-term investment opportunities under China’s carbon neutrality target.
Emerging markets present a $330 billion opportunity per year in green investments, a recent report noted, and highlighted four sectors ripe for private capital deployment.
One of Australia's largest super funds is building on its commitment to sustainable investments with a new small-scale renewable storage partnership.
As debates continue over how much is enough to green the world’s energy supply, transparent, diversified and liquid strategies may help enable investors play their part while also pursuing sustainable outcomes, says Jason Ye, head of strategy indices in APAC at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI).
The second of two reports examines how paying polluters and pricing carbon realistically in Asia can empower investors in combating climate change.
The first of two reports looks at how novel energy transition financing arrangements such as ETMs can accelerate decarbonisation in Asia.
Three major Asean countries — Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines — are leading in developing renewable energy sources and giving investors new opportunities.
The family office aims to tap its heavy industry experience to help others make the green transition and deploy its capital in clean energy and climate tech projects.
The widespread adoption of technology in Asia will also spur private equity deals as businesses and economies recover from the Covid pandemic.
Investors should dig deeper into subsectors along the value chain to benefit from China’s carbon neutrality push, Asian equities experts said.