NZ Super appoints interim CIO; Franklin Templeton loses Hong Kong co-head, adds Asia family offices lead; CIC names chief risk officer; Aware Super adds to London team; First Sentier names Singapore CEO, Asia institutional head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 14
AsianInvestor has identified 10 outstanding executives who are leading best practices and innovative thinking at sovereign wealth funds operating in the region. On day two, we showcase executives from Brunei Investment Agency and China Investment Corporation.
Top 10 SWF executives: Noorsurainah Tengah, Peng Chun