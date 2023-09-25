Singapore's Temasek invests in Co-Axis digital marketplace; China's sovereign fund selling US private equity holdings; HESTA divests from Mineral Resources over governance issues; Hong Kong's Exchange Fund rebounds in Q1, and more.
CIC names new chairman; AustralianSuper bolsters London equities team; Manulife HK & SEA investment head exits; HKEX appoints sustainability chief; Prime Super announces leadership revamp; and more.
China Investment Corporation has ramped up allocations to sustainable investments and sustainability-focused managers across both public and private markets, leveraging its proprietary ESG model.
China Investment Corporation aims to strategically invest in AI to capitalise on the disruptive technology's growth potential, as China strives to gain an edge amid intensifying global competition.
China's CIC chairman and Saudi Arabia's PIF governor meet in Beijing; Temasek plans to invest up to $10 billion in India in three years; NPS hires managers for PE mandates; and more.
GIC sells stake in UK's fifth-largest shopping mall; Partners Group facilitates deal flows between CIC and Gulf sovereign wealth funds; CPP Investments scales back emerging market bets; and more.
NZ Super appoints interim CIO; Franklin Templeton loses Hong Kong co-head, adds Asia family offices lead; CIC names chief risk officer; Aware Super adds to London team; First Sentier names Singapore CEO, Asia institutional head; and more.
AsianInvestor has identified 10 outstanding executives who are leading best practices and innovative thinking at sovereign wealth funds operating in the region. On day two, we showcase executives from Brunei Investment Agency and China Investment Corporation.
Global sovereign wealth funds cut back on investments in 2023, but there was a shift in sentiment towards emerging markets as highlighted by Global SWF in its annual report, issued on new year's day.
China sovereign fund buys ETFs to step up stock market boost; Korea national pension admits overstating responsible assets; Mubadala joins APG in life science real assets in China; MAS to streamline fund managers regulation; and more.
The National Social Security Fund added $17.8 billion in Chinese equities last year across the consumer and healthcare, real estate, automotive, industrial, resource, and infrastructure sectors.
Singapore's MAS lists domestic systemically important insurers; Qantas Super explores merger options; CIC chairman sees need for greater sustainability certainty; KWAP to invest in Malaysia's startup ecosystem; and more.