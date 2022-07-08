Former AXA HK CIO joins Chubb Life; AIA hires new fund selection chief; Prime Super hires investment lead; US family office hires CIO for Australia operations; State Street appoints SG, Southeast Asia head; and more.
Tag : chubb life
Investment chiefs at AIA Hong Kong, Chubb Life, and BOC Life embrace tighter collaboration across teams with the goal of building more resilient businesses under a new regulatory environment.
Hong Kong insurers are eyeing opportunities in risk assets and emerging markets, buoyed by prospects of a softening US dollar and limited risk of a major US recession.
The well-known investment veteran leaves Prudential after seven years, following the shutdown of its wealth management business in Hong Kong.
While Michael Ho has moved away from managing a life insurer, he remains closely connected to the industry through his new role in Singapore.
Ashley Alder to leave the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission before his tenure ends; FWD Group appoints new chair; Chubb Life names president of life insurance operations in Korea; Troy Rieck of LGIASuper relocates to the UAE to become the CIO for the Emirates Investment Authority; UniSuper revamps investment team; BNP Paribas AM names new Singapore CEO; and more