Staff Reporters Jul 8, 2022

Ashley Alder to leave the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission before his tenure ends; FWD Group appoints new chair; Chubb Life names president of life insurance operations in Korea; Troy Rieck of LGIASuper relocates to the UAE to become the CIO for the Emirates Investment Authority; UniSuper revamps investment team; BNP Paribas AM names new Singapore CEO; and more