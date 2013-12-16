In this edition of our quick fire Q&A, AsianInvestor catches up with CFA Institute's Mary Leung.
A new survey on gender equality by CFA Institute found that 74% of respondents feel that better diversity improves investment outcomes.
The pandemic has caused asset mispricing, posing both risks and opportunities, but seems unlikely to benefit active management. Meanwhile, liquidity is the top concern for investors in Asia.
Investment professionals face an array of market changes. They need to start reskilling now if they are going to be ready.
Asia’s tech-savvy financial experts are world leaders in adopting fintech solutions but for superior investment advice, clients are looking for human intelligence, coupled with machine learning.
Robo-advisers are set to slowly expand across Asia as investors seek to keep expenses down and banks aim to offer low-cost investment advice, argues Larry Cao of CFA Institute.
Nick Pollard takes the reins at the investment association from Paul Smith, who has been overseeing the region as part of his duties as global head.
A report from the CFA Institute unveils some surprises about what asset owners expect, what they are prepared to pay more for and what they see as differentiators.
Individuals and institutions globally place more emphasis on transparency and ethical conduct than performance, finds a CFA Institute study exploring trust in the industry.
Appointed president and CEO of the CFA Institute, Paul Smith will use the platform to seek change among the biggest fund management companies.
The reforms, though largely positive, will put pressure on certain industries in China, argue economists, who advise investors to pay close attention to the country's credit woes.
The CFA Institute 2014 market sentiment survey shows Asia investment professionals are worried about real estate bubbles forming, but notably upbeat on Japan.