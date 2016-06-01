The challenging fundraising backdrop is seen as an opportunity to reset amid plans to lift exposure to areas like growth equity and venture capital, a Cambridge Associates survey finds.
HESTA hires Saudi wealth fund's former head of markets; Janet Li joins BEA Union Investment; Victoria-based asset owner names infra head; IFM Investors hires former Jupiter AM Asia chief; Prudential names chief IT officer; and more.
The financial services company believes that its recent tie-up with a private asset data firm will enable it to offer greater clarity and persuade asset owners to invest more in alternatives.
Global investors need to better assess how much exposure to get to the country as its financial markets expand. Equities and private assets in particular offer some opportunities.
With China's equity markets now harder to ingore than ever before, foreign investors are having to grapple with how to access them.
The investment consultancy suggests secondary funds may be a better bet than funds of funds for making a first step into private equity.
It may be time to book profit in mainland equities amid slowing economic momentum and tighter liquidity conditions, despite MSCI's decision to include A shares in its EM indexes.
Investment consultants admit that it's hard to make money in Asia. How are Cambridge Associates, Mercer and Willis Towers Watson responding to the challenge?
Focusing on environmental, social and governance factors improves the performance of emerging-market equity indices but not developed-market ones, finds new research.
Emerging-market PE returns fell in 2015 despite a storming fourth quarter, says Cambridge Associates, with Chinese assets outperforming and media the clear leader by sector.
Investors with an allocation of 15% or more to private assets tend to achieve better overall performance, finds a study of endowments and foundations by Cambridge Associates.
Investment executives say focusing on environmental, social and governance factors is beneficial for portfolios, but that better data is needed to convince Asian investors.