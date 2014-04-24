AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : bridgewater

AsianInvestor team
GSAM sees investment, client executives exit; HK-based executive leaves Ontario Teachers'; Partners Group opens HK office, names head; TAL finds new CEO; Bridgewater's China head adds role; Cbus Super gets new risk chief; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 21
Joe Marsh
Paamco's David Walter does not see hedge funds clamouring to establish a China presence. Meanwhile, the Hedge Fund Standards Board is expanding into Asia, reflecting the industry's development.
Hedge funds in no rush to set up in China