Staff Reporters
The former CIO of China Pacific Insurance Co (CPIC) had left the insurer in September for family reasons; select names in the HK stock market should show decent performances, while the overall market sentiment is expected to pick up after the first quarter; positive but moderate returns are still expected from US equities, while the pace of policy normalisation and economic growth is closely watched; and more
December’s most read: Benjamin Deng to join Ping An; HK equity outlook 2022
Staff Reporters
CPIC CIO Benjamin Deng resigns; Korea Teachers Pension CIO term extended for another year; EPF hires chief HR officer; Morgan Stanley chief executive for Asia to retire; State Street makes four senior appointments for SPDR ETFs team in Asia Pacific; Fidelity makes Alice Li assistant portfolio manager for China Focus fund; AMP Capital appoints real estate CIO; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sep 30