He will take a regional role with the Canadian life insurer after six years overseeing investments at large Chinese insurers.
Ping An Insurance's investment chief expects two US rate cuts this year, allowing China to follow suit — coupled with more fiscal stimulus on property and domestic consumption.
The Chinese life insurer's investment chief is positive about the long-term stock performance of Chinese state-owned enterprises under a 'valuation system with Chinese characteristics'.
The former CIO of China Pacific Insurance Co (CPIC) had left the insurer in September for family reasons; select names in the HK stock market should show decent performances, while the overall market sentiment is expected to pick up after the first quarter; positive but moderate returns are still expected from US equities, while the pace of policy normalisation and economic growth is closely watched; and more
CPIC CIO Benjamin Deng resigns; Korea Teachers Pension CIO term extended for another year; EPF hires chief HR officer; Morgan Stanley chief executive for Asia to retire; State Street makes four senior appointments for SPDR ETFs team in Asia Pacific; Fidelity makes Alice Li assistant portfolio manager for China Focus fund; AMP Capital appoints real estate CIO; and more.
The China insurer has tactically increased its allocation to China government bonds as yields rebound, its group CIO said in a webinar hosted by AsianInvestor.
AsianInvestor profiles 20 of the asset owner executives who have had an outsize impact over the past 20 years. Today's duo is Benjamin Deng of China Pacific Insurance and CPPIB's Suyi Kim.