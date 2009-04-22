The Korean sovereign wealth fund has named a former World Bank executive as its new CEO, following a long and extensive search.
Edward Bang is taking on the newly created role. He joins from UBS Global Asset Management, which is also building out its multi-asset business in the region with a raft of new appointments.
Francois Cristofari becomes chairman of BNP Paribas' China business, while Clarence Tao takes over his previous job as CEO.
Ryan Gwee now heads up China for Standard Chartered Private Bank, while Mark Stadler will run the Middle East and North Africa for HSBC Private Banking.
Henry Chen and Alex Emery are promoted to co-head the private equity fund's Asia-Pacific business.
David Lim assumes the post, freeing up Thomas Meier to focus on a more strategic role, as the Swiss private bank prepares to move to new offices in the Lion City.
Citi's Malaysian retail bank head Paul Hodes will head wealth management products for Asia-Pacific as the US bank continues to strengthen its private banking offering.
The new chief executive will aim to expand Credit Agricole's private banking business in the region.
The overseer of RBS Coutts's integration with ABN Amro Private Banking in India will now run the South Asia business.
Foo takes on responsibility for Asian sovereign wealth funds and central banks at BNP Paribas, but will continue as CEO of Fortis BankÆs Singapore branch until Fortis is fully integrated with the French bank.
In January, Andrew Low, head of Macquarie Capital Asia, will take on a new role as chief operating officer for Macquarie Capital Advisers.
The US bank makes Jane Fraser CEO of its private bank and Deepak Sharma the chairman.