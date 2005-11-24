Catalytic debt could be a game-changer for blended finance, offering a bridge between project development and commercial viability in emerging markets according to Temasek's head of financial services.
Attractive share-price valuations, huge current account surpluses, and capital flows are among the reasons F&C is overweight in these markets.
Alvin Chua has been named head of distribution and business development for the region.
The UK fund manager says it will open offices in China and Taiwan, but is still hesitant about trading in highly priced A-shares.
China's new insolvency laws may open up a new landscape for investors such as distressed-asset hedge funds.
Shengman Zhang moves from New York to take on the role of chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific.
New heads of research and sales named by hedge fund brokerage.
Firms buck trend away from joint ventures between foreign and local firms.
Ex SG financier to spearhead energy deals across Asia.
The stock exchange will gradually replace existing indices with the new, modern line-up, including Islamic benchmarks.
Duo to focus on Korea, China and Japan.
Munesh Khanna to join Enam in place of Mahesh Chhabria.