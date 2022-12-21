As China implements market-friendly policies and technological advancement initiatives, international investors are showing fresh appetite for the world's second-largest economy.
From expectations for the US presidential election to how China might stimulate its sluggish economy, here are some of AsianInvestor’s most read stories from 2024.
Singapore's fourth-largest insurer, Income Insurance, has deployed millions of dollars in private credit recently. There are plans to commit more even as the company faces acquisition by German giant Allianz.
Investment industry executives say the furore over the German insurer's agreement to buy 51% of Income Insurance may actually accelerate the transaction.
The German insurer's move to buy a 51% stake raises questions for Singapore's Fullerton Fund Management, given the latter manages a large chunk of Income Insurance's assets.
CDPQ names India chair; Khazanah fills CIO vacancy; Sarawak's new SWF appoints CEO; HQ Capital opens Singapore office; Allianz GI gets Japan head; GSAM names Korea institutional clients chief; and more.
HKEX to open London office; Partners Group lays off staff from Asia PE team; Australian Retirement Trust executive team overhaul; Ex-Allianz Real Estate APAC chief in new role; United Overseas Insurance names new CEO; and more.
The head of ESG at Allianz Real Estate said that making brown buildings green adds only 5% to 10% to renovation costs. Yet some investors are reluctant to make the changes.
Stakeholders across the global industry are failing in their responsibilities, says property investor Allianz Real Estate’s chief sustainability officer.
Most Asian investors still have a poor grasp of the ESG credentials of the supply chain connected to a property or infrastructure investment.
Inflation and economic uncertainty are leading to dwindling opportunities for investors, top executives from both institutions told AsianInvestor.
Dry warehouses could generate all the energy they need from solar panels on roofs.