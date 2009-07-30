In this edition of our monthly Q&A, we get behind the scenes with the founding partner of private credit specialist ADM Capital.
Sustainable investments have outperformed traditional ones in Asia by 3%-4% during the Covid-19 pandemic and private credit investors are targeting them in their strategies.
A new report from the Alternative Credit Council – backed by industry experts – sets out the investment opportunities and obstacles posed by the region's private credit markets.
The private-sector arm of the World Bank has handed $50 million in seed money to the Asia-focused platform, which aims to provide low-double-digit annual returns over its eight-year term.
Boutique bank SC Lowy sees opportunities in secondary high-yield bond trading and private lending to Asian corporations, with Europe representing a new frontier.
A steady recovery is in store for Greater China markets next year, while uncertainty looms over the US and eurozone, Asia-based hedge fund managers predict.
ADM Capital sees a role to fill in providing emergency loans to mid-sized businesses as European capital dries up.
Risk specialist Matthew Cartwright is planning an Asian distressed debt hedge fund, according to sources.
Hong Kong distressed/special situations manager ADM Capital will launch a new Galleus 2 fund and relaunch its ancestor Galleus 1 fund.