Resolution Life Australasia has focused on cultivating strategic external manager relationships and growth since it was established two years ago.
Regulatory changes in markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines are putting pressure on insurers to consolidate, according to the CEO of Oona Insurance.
With talk of consolidation swirling around several big fund houses, AsianInvestor quizzes Aberdeen Standard’s Hugh Young and Mark Browning of Franklin Templeton about the trend.
The Canadian pension fund and Australian property developer have increased their firepower for deals ahead of a 5G rollout that is set to deliver a major fillip to Chinese e-commerce.
Banks in Southeast Asia are selling their asset management arms as risk management costs rise and clients seek more adventurous products, drawing interest from Western insurers.
What the dramatic $4.1 billion financing of the world’s priciest building, The Center, tells us about investor appetite for prime Hong Kong property and the outlook for strata-titled deals.
The French fund house will cut poorly performing and overlapping funds and focus on products close to client preferences, as it aims to build Asia AUM, said the group deputy CIO.
MBK Partners has seen its sale of a 60% stake in CNS fall through again, underscoring the difficulty for private equity firms looking to exit Taiwan in the face of regulatory challenges.
Luigi Vignola, head of of markets and advisory solutions Asia at the private bank, is eyeing the potential impact of the merger of Janus Capital and Henderson Global Investors on their funds.
The deal will give the two fund firms more consistency and scale – which they will badly need in an increasingly tough environment for active managers, say industry observers.
Kazuhiro Yamada, head of its Japan buyout group, talks about why Japanese companies are more willing to say goodbye to non-core units and how private equity can seize the opportunity.
US private equity manager General Atlantic and Chinese travel agency Ctrip are backing a new investment firm, Ocean Link. Tony Jiang, a partner at the new entity, speaks about its plans.