Sun Life names Asia CFO; TAL Australia hires investment strategy head; WTW promotes global CIO; Nuveen's Greater China head moves to Sun Hung Kai; and more.
Tradeoffs must be re-assessed amid incoming regulatory changes as well as interest rate uncertainties, insurance executives from Swiss Re, Sun Life International and Manulife said.
Shifts in regulatory frameworks are demanding an expansion of skillsets beyond asset allocation, senior executives from Sun Life, Swiss Re and Manulife said at AsianInvestor’s Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
Constrained by tight regulation, the life insurer has been unable to invest in offshore assets. Its CIO hopes a new rule later this year will allow it to start doing so.
The UK asset manager is discussing providing product for Chinese peer-to-peer firms’ online platforms, amid debate over the potential disintermediation of traditional distributors.
The Malaysian pension fund and the Canadian insurer's Philippine unit agree that Asian debt is a riskier investment than in the past. So what alternatives are they looking at, if any?