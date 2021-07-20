Magazine Content

The region's largest investors are increasingly looking at impact investing. But to do so effectively, they need to effectively measure how successful these approaches are proving.
The country’s issuance of sustainable debt should flourish, but it needs to improve its rules, standards and research.
As the concept of engagement continues to spread, asset owners need to decide how far they are prepared to push recalcitrant companies.
The mounting appeal of China's local bond market is being counterbalanced by its lack of quality research and paucity of good information about companies' ESG track records.
Many investment offices of wealthy families are more concerned with making money from cryptocurrencies than fretting about their environmental impact.
Bitcoin and its ilk have gained a bad rep for being carbon-intensive, but some blockchain technologies are being adapted to support ESG-friendly assets.
The South Caucasus nation depends on oil and gas. Its sovereign wealth fund CEO says it is trying to navigate a path to sustainability.
Major asset owners are starting to consider how to better measure the effect of their sustainable investment approaches.
AsianInvestor’s list of top 10 Asian investors by AUM remains largely unchanged since last year, with the exception of China Life Insurance, which climbed five places to number nine.
How one very online man has managed to manipulate cryptocurrencies to his benefit; and the cost and continuing appeal of major sporting events amid a global pandemic.
Asset owners across Asia Pacific weathered some difficult market conditions in 2020. While most emerged from the year successfully, some notable exceptions suffered asset drops.
Asset owners in China grew their AUM by an average of 27.61% between 2019 and 2020, but insurers grew the most, AsianInvestor’s list of largest asset owners shows.