AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Transition financing poised to take 'centre stage' in Asia

Heather Ng
Once a niche play eclipsed by green finance, transition investment is gaining traction, with new standards and rising investor demand pointing to 2026 as a breakout year.
Transition financing poised to take 'centre stage' in Asia

Transition investing is poised to become a defining theme in Asia’s sustainable finance landscape, with some experts pointing to 2026 as a breakout year for the niche sector.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.